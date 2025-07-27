Legacy of Chola Empire reflects strength and true potential of our great nation, says PM Modi in TN

He also emphasised the Shaivite Adheenams' role during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"When the new Parliament building was inaugurated, the saints from Shaivite Adheenams led the ceremony spiritually. The sacred Sengol, deeply rooted in Tamil culture, has been ceremoniously installed in the new Parliament," he said, arousing both religious and historical sentiments among the crowd.

Addressing the influence of Shaivite tradition in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi categorically stated, "Our Shaivite tradition has played a vital role in shaping India's cultural identity, and the Chola emperors were key architects of this legacy. Even today, Tamil Nadu remains one of the most significant centres where this living tradition continues to thrive”.

He further reflected on the military and economic accomplishments of the Chola era, saying, "The economic and military heights India reached during the Chola era continue to inspire us even today. Rajaraja Chola built a powerful navy, which Rajendra Chola further strengthened”.

He also marked the significance of the holy month of Sawan, along with the historic commemoration of 1,000 years since the construction of the Brihadeeswarar Shiva Temple.

He expressed his privilege in being present at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswarar Shiva during such an extraordinary moment, performing worship at the revered temple.

To further energise the audience, PM Modi encouraged the people to visit the exhibition on '1,000 years of history' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, which highlighted the roadmap established by India's ancestors for human welfare and prosperity.

Additionally, he attended the launch of the Tamil Gita album, facilitated by the Chinmaya Mission, which he described as an initiative energising the nation’s resolve to preserve its heritage. He congratulated all involved in this noble endeavour.

In his speech, the Prime Minister underscored that the Chola rulers had extended their diplomatic and trade relations to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. He pointed out the coincidence of having just returned from the Maldives and being present at this programme in Tamil Nadu on the same day.

Quoting scriptures that say those who meditate upon Lord Shiva become eternal like him, PM Modi remarked, "India's Chola heritage, rooted in unwavering devotion to Shiva, has attained immortality."

He added, “The legacy of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola is synonymous with India's identity and pride," emphasising that the history and heritage of the Chola Empire reflect the true potential of India.

This legacy, PM Modi said, continues to inspire the national aspiration of building a developed India.

He paid tribute to Rajendra Chola the Great, acknowledging his enduring legacy. "The historians consider the Chola period to be among the golden eras of India, an era distinguished by its military strength," he stated.

He also highlighted that the Chola Empire advanced India's democratic traditions, which are often overlooked in global narratives. Noting the global focus on Britain’s Magna Carta in the context of democracy, he pointed out that the Chola Empire had implemented democratic election practices centuries earlier through the Kudavolai Amaippu system.

Furthermore, PM Modi stressed that while global discourse today often centers on water management and ecological preservation, India's ancestors understood the importance of these issues long ago.