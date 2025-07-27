Legacy of Chola Empire reflects strength and true potential of our great nation, says PM Modi in TN

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked the historic grandeur of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola to India’s identity and national pride in his visit to Tamil Nadu. The visit gains prominence ahead of the Assembly polls next year.
Speaking at a public rally, PM Modi, who also represents Kashi in Parliament, invoked the religious sentiment through the ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogan as a 'means of connecting with the masses'.
"The history and legacy of the Chola Empire reflect the strength and true potential of our great nation. The Chola era was one of the golden periods of Indian history; this period is distinguished by its formidable military strength," the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting the historical significance of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, established by Rajendra Chola.
He further noted, "Even today, the temple stands as an architectural wonder admired across the world. The Chola emperors had woven India into a thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is carrying forward the same vision of the Chola era through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam. We are strengthening these centuries-old bonds of unity."
He also emphasised the Shaivite Adheenams' role during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
"When the new Parliament building was inaugurated, the saints from Shaivite Adheenams led the ceremony spiritually. The sacred Sengol, deeply rooted in Tamil culture, has been ceremoniously installed in the new Parliament," he said, arousing both religious and historical sentiments among the crowd.
Addressing the influence of Shaivite tradition in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi categorically stated, "Our Shaivite tradition has played a vital role in shaping India's cultural identity, and the Chola emperors were key architects of this legacy. Even today, Tamil Nadu remains one of the most significant centres where this living tradition continues to thrive”.
He further reflected on the military and economic accomplishments of the Chola era, saying, "The economic and military heights India reached during the Chola era continue to inspire us even today. Rajaraja Chola built a powerful navy, which Rajendra Chola further strengthened”.
He also marked the significance of the holy month of Sawan, along with the historic commemoration of 1,000 years since the construction of the Brihadeeswarar Shiva Temple.
He expressed his privilege in being present at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswarar Shiva during such an extraordinary moment, performing worship at the revered temple.
To further energise the audience, PM Modi encouraged the people to visit the exhibition on '1,000 years of history' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, which highlighted the roadmap established by India's ancestors for human welfare and prosperity.
Additionally, he attended the launch of the Tamil Gita album, facilitated by the Chinmaya Mission, which he described as an initiative energising the nation’s resolve to preserve its heritage. He congratulated all involved in this noble endeavour.
In his speech, the Prime Minister underscored that the Chola rulers had extended their diplomatic and trade relations to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. He pointed out the coincidence of having just returned from the Maldives and being present at this programme in Tamil Nadu on the same day.
Quoting scriptures that say those who meditate upon Lord Shiva become eternal like him, PM Modi remarked, "India's Chola heritage, rooted in unwavering devotion to Shiva, has attained immortality."
He added, “The legacy of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola is synonymous with India's identity and pride," emphasising that the history and heritage of the Chola Empire reflect the true potential of India.
This legacy, PM Modi said, continues to inspire the national aspiration of building a developed India.
He paid tribute to Rajendra Chola the Great, acknowledging his enduring legacy. "The historians consider the Chola period to be among the golden eras of India, an era distinguished by its military strength," he stated.
He also highlighted that the Chola Empire advanced India's democratic traditions, which are often overlooked in global narratives. Noting the global focus on Britain’s Magna Carta in the context of democracy, he pointed out that the Chola Empire had implemented democratic election practices centuries earlier through the Kudavolai Amaippu system.
Furthermore, PM Modi stressed that while global discourse today often centers on water management and ecological preservation, India's ancestors understood the importance of these issues long ago.
He cited Rajendra Chola’s unique contribution: transporting Ganga water from North India and establishing it in the South. "Rajendra Chola is recognised for bringing sacred Ganga water," Modi said, explaining that the water was channelled into the Chola Ganga Lake, now known as Ponneri Lake. "Ganga Jalamayam Jayastambham," the PM referenced, pointing out that these efforts and programmes were associated with the Chola kings, symbolising "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." The reference provides the initiative a renewed momentum.
PM Modi continued, “The Chola rulers had woven India into a thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is carrying forward the same ideals from the Chola era."
The Prime Minister also highlighted the preservation of ancient temples such as Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu by the Archaeological Survey of India.
PM Modi reminisced about his meeting with the Dikshitars during parliament inauguration ceremony from the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, who presented him with a sacred offering from the divine temple where Lord Shiva is worshipped in his Nataraja form.
"This form of Nataraja symbolises India's philosophy and scientific foundations," Modi noted, mentioning that a similar Ananda Tandava idol of Lord Nataraja adorns Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, where global leaders had gathered for the G-20 summit in 2023.
Addressing global challenges like instability, violence, and environmental crises, PM Modi emphasised that Shaivite philosophy offers meaningful pathways to solutions.
He cited the teachings of Tirumular, who wrote ‘Anbe Sivam’ (Love is Shiva), stating that if the world embraced this thought, many crises could resolve on their own.
He reiterated India’s advancing role in promoting the philosophy through the motto "One World, One Family, One Future."
"Today, India is guided by the mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,’ and modern India takes pride in its history," Modi affirmed. He added that over the past decade, the nation has worked in mission mode to preserve its cultural legacy, with more than 600 ancient artefacts repatriated from various countries, including 36 from Tamil Nadu.
These artefacts, including statues of Nataraja, Lingodbhavar, Dakshinamurthy, Ardhanarishwara, Nandikeswara, Uma Parameshwari, Parvati, and Sambandar, are now once again adorning the land.
Noting the global reach of India's heritage and Shaiva philosophy, Modi recalled that when India became the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole, the lunar site was named "Shiv-Shakti," gaining global recognition.
Emphasising on national security, PM Modi, referring to Operation Sindoor, stated that the world witnessed India's firm and decisive response to any 'threat' against its sovereignty.
He asserted that Operation Sindoor sent a clear message: there is no safe haven for terrorists and enemies of the nation. "Operation Sindoor has raised new confidence in the people of India, and the whole world is witnessing it," he remarked.
Affirming his government’s commitment to advancing the spirit of pride in India’s heritage, PM Modi announced that grand statues of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola will be installed in Tamil Nadu in the near future.
"These statues will serve as modern pillars of India’s historical consciousness," he declared.
PM Modi also commemorated the death anniversary of former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, reminding the nation that to lead a developed India, the country needs millions of youngsters like Dr. Kalam and the Chola kings.