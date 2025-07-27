CM Stalin discharged from hospital in Chennai; to resume routine work in three days

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was under treatment since July 21, was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai after 6 pm on July 27. He is set to return to his routine in three days, as per medical advice.

"The CM has been declared fit for discharge, after successfully recovering from the therapeutic procedure done by the expert team under Dr Sengottuvelu. The CM is being discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road and has been advised to resume his normal routine after three days," a medical bulletin issued by the Apollo Hospital said.

The CM came out of the hospital premises in his car at around 6.10 p.m, and was given a rousing reception by the DMK cadres.

The CM was admitted for treatment on Monday (July 21) after experiencing giddiness. A day later, Stalin went from Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road to Apollo group’s speciality hospital in Teynampet for a test and returned to the Greams Road facility.

The hospital had said investigations revealed that the symptoms were due to variations in his heart rate. A procedure was done based on the opinion of a committee of medical experts led by cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu.