CM Stalin reviews party work from hospital, prepares petition to PM Modi

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals since July 21, held a discussion with senior officials, including the chief secretary, on Saturday on the representation to be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit. DMK MP Kanimozhi and secretaries to the chief minister were also present during the discussion.

A statement said the representation would include demands related to various development projects to be taken up in the state.

The chief minister also announced that Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu would be submitting the petition to Modi.

Later in the evening, DMK’s regional in-charges visited Stalin in the hospital to discuss party activities, especially the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, party treasurer TR Baalu, and organisation secretary RS Bharathi were also present.

Stalin reviewed the constituency-wise progress in enrolment under ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’.

He appreciated the functionaries of 150 Assembly constituencies that have crossed 30% enrolment in party membership. He also pointed out the districts and constituencies that were lagging and asked the respective regional in-charges to pay special attention to them.

The chief minister also pointed out discrepancies in enrolment at certain polling stations and directed the functionaries of those booths to conduct the process afresh. He also asked party leaders about the public response to the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme.

On X platform, Stalin posted, “Although the doctors are insisting that I remain in the hospital, I do not feel like resting while my party cadres are tirelessly working on the field.”