ECE rises to second spot in TN engineering counselling amid tech job slump

CHENNAI: Amid slowdown in software jobs and layoffs by tech majors, core engineering courses such as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Civil and Mechanical Engineering seem to be back in the reckoning in Tamil Nadu piggybacking on the boom in the semiconductor industry.

ECE has become the second-most-sought-after course this year in TN engineering counselling, surpassing Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DS), and Information Technology (IT). Last year, after the first round, only 3% of seats in civil and mechanical courses were filled, but this year the admission figures for the streams have doubled to 6%, an analyst said.

The final allotment list after the first round of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling released on Saturday revealed that out of the 39,145 students who took part in the counselling, 26,719 were allotted seats. As per the data, out of the total 36,748 seats available in Computer Science streams across the state, 7,526 seats have been taken, while ECE is placed second with 4,534 of the available 25,864 seats being taken in the first round. In the AI&DS stream, of the total 22,767 seats, 3,208 have been filled. At the end of round one, 15.42% of seats have been filled, almost 5% higher than last year. This year, a total of 1.72 lakh seats were available for general counselling in 425 colleges.

Notably, last year, following CSE, AI&DS had taken the second spot in the first round. In 2024, at the end of round one, 15.27% of CSE seats were filled, followed by AI&DS (13%) and IT (12.21%). ECE got the fourth spot with only 10.1% seats being filled in the first round last year.