Farmers in Tiruchy flag shortage of urea, DAP fertilisers

TIRUCHY: At a time when kuruvai paddy cultivation in the district is expected to surpass last year’s figure in target acreage, farmers complain of a shortage in fertilisers such as urea and DAP both at cooperative society outlets and at private shops. They urge the authorities concerned for immediate action. This year, kuruvai paddy cultivation is expected to be taken up on 15,000 acres in the district, higher than the 12,000 acres on which it was taken up last year.

While sources said that the seasonal requirement for fertilisers is approximately 25,000 tonnes, data available with the district administration on fertiliser stock records that primary agriculture credit cooperative societies (PACCS) currently has 877 tonnes of urea, 635 tonnes of DAP, 1,608 tonnes of complex fertiliser, 778 tonnes of Muriat of Potash and 146 tonnes of Single Super Phosphate, totalling 4,046 tonnes. Private traders claim they receive a similar quantity of fertilisers that PACC societies are supplied with.

Farmers, however, allege that private traders receive a larger share of fertilisers compared to PACCS. Altogether, the total quantity of fertilisers made available through both PACCS and private traders is an estimated 15,000 tonnes, allege farmers. N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said, “The actual supply of fertilisers to PACCS and private traders is insufficient. Since the kuruva special package includes fertilisers, officials prioritise distribution to farmers enrolled in the scheme, leaving others in the lurch.”