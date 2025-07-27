Five tribal children rescued from bonded labour in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Five tribal children from a family near Shoolagiri, working in cattle grazing for a hotel as bonded laborers, were rescued with the support of NGO Adhiboomi, the labour, revenue and police departments.

V Jagadheeswaran, a Krishnagiri district vigilance committee member and also a member working with the Adhiboomi Charitable Trust, told TNIE, "On Monday, C Nagaraj of Gopachandram village near Shoolagiri, residing near Panchapalli in Dharmapuri, petitioned the Dharmapuri collector with the support of the Tribal People Development Association. He stated that his five children were working as bonded labourers near Shoolagiri at a hotel and were involved in cattle grazing. Following this, the issue was communicated to the Krishnagiri district child protection unit."

"On Tuesday, we approached Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, who ordered District Child Protection Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Labour R Madheswaran and Shoolagiri Tahsildar Valarmathi to reach the spot," he said.

"The team of officials visited a hotel at Shoolagiri and rescued a 17-year-old boy and his 15-year-old sister, employed by V Sathish of Usthanapalli. Their siblings, a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were also rescued from Sathish's custody. In 2016, Nagaraj was working on Sathish's farmland, and he allegedly received Rs 20,000 from him and was unable to repay the amount," he added.