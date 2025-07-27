Flood alert! Lower Bhavani Dam likely to be opened on July 27

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: A flood alert has been issued along the banks of the Lower Bhavani river as the water level in Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar Dam) located in Erode District is nearing 100 feet.
A senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official told TNIE that surplus water in Bhavani River is likely to be released on Sunday as the water inflow into the dam has increased.
The full capacity of the dam, 32.80 tmcft, is reached when the water level reaches 105 ft.
The water level reached 99 ft at around 11 am on Saturday. The dam is expected to reach 100 ft on Sunday. Following this, water will be released.
The last time surplus water was released from the dam in October 2022. Thereafter, water was released several times only for irrigation and drinking water needs. However, this is the first time surplus water could be let out after 2022.
"Considering the heavy inflow, the dam may reach 100 ft soon and there is likelihood of releasing surplus water to Bhavani River. The water outflow would be raised from 3,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs and this may be increased at any moment. Hence it is requested that all the people living on the banks of River Bhavani and its low-lying areas move to safer places and all precautionary measures may be taken for safety and security of their lives and properties," the WRD said.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior WRD official said, "The inflow into the dam has increased due to continuous rains in the catchment areas. Rain is likely to continue for a few more days. On Saturday, water inflow into the dam was 7,383 cusecs and water level of the dam was 99.06 ft (28 tmcft). Usually, as per the norms, in July, when the capacity level reaches 28.7 tmcft (100 ft), the surplus water should be released. The dam is likely to reach 100 ft on Sunday morning. Therefore, we are planning to release surplus water from the dam."
"The water level will be maintained at 100 ft till July 31. The level can be maintained up to 102 ft from August 1," he added.
District Collector S Kandasamy has advised people to avoid entering the Bhavani River.
"Public and tourists should avoid bathing, fishing, taking photographs, and bathing livestock on the riverbanks," the Collector said.
Similarly, in Tiruppur district, the quantity of water to be released from Amaravathi, one of the major dams in Tiruppur district, was raised to 6,950 cusecs on Saturday. The dam has been at its full capacity for the past 45 days.
By late Saturday, its water level was 88.16 ft (3,880 mcft) against its full level of 90 ft (4,047 mcft) and the inflow was 10,961 cusecs and outflow 12,450 cusecs.
"As the water flow is expected to continue to increase, we are planning to change the water maintenance level of the dam to 87.5 ft soon," a WRD official said.