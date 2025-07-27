Flood alert! Lower Bhavani Dam likely to be opened on July 27

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: A flood alert has been issued along the banks of the Lower Bhavani river as the water level in Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar Dam) located in Erode District is nearing 100 feet.

A senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official told TNIE that surplus water in Bhavani River is likely to be released on Sunday as the water inflow into the dam has increased.

The full capacity of the dam, 32.80 tmcft, is reached when the water level reaches 105 ft.

The water level reached 99 ft at around 11 am on Saturday. The dam is expected to reach 100 ft on Sunday. Following this, water will be released.

The last time surplus water was released from the dam in October 2022. Thereafter, water was released several times only for irrigation and drinking water needs. However, this is the first time surplus water could be let out after 2022.

"Considering the heavy inflow, the dam may reach 100 ft soon and there is likelihood of releasing surplus water to Bhavani River. The water outflow would be raised from 3,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs and this may be increased at any moment. Hence it is requested that all the people living on the banks of River Bhavani and its low-lying areas move to safer places and all precautionary measures may be taken for safety and security of their lives and properties," the WRD said.