Form internal complaint committees in Anna University, suggests national women’s panel

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW), which had taken suo motu cognisance of the December 23 sexual assault incident at the Anna University campus last year, visited the university again to review the implementation of its suggested safety measure inside the campus. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also recommended a few more measures to improve institutional safeguards.

The recommendations include constituting Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) as per UGC POSH Guidelines, mandatory training of ICC members, and conducting POSH awareness programmes for students. The commission also recommended a campus safety audit involving student stakeholders, installation of signage at dark vulnerable spots, formation of WhatsApp groups linking students and police personnel, and creation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to track visitor entry and exit.

After Rahatkar chaired a review meeting with senior university officials, the NCW said that it would continue to monitor the situation and extend its full support in fostering safe and inclusive academic environments. Calling the case a wake-up call, the NCW urged universities nationwide to adopt robust safety and gender sensitisation initiatives.

The December incident involved a trespasser sexually assaulting a second-year female student after brutally assaulting a senior male student accompanying her. A Gnanasekaran, the accused has since been convicted and sentenced to 30 years without parole.