NIA charge-sheets ISIS linked Tamil Nadu man for ‘radicalising’ youth online

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said they have chargesheeted a key accused linked to terror outfit ISIS for alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youth in Tamil Nadu.

The central agency said that A Alfasith of Mayiladuthurai has been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Poonamallee.

The agency said in an official statement that Alfasith was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA said they have found sufficient evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys, in their investigation.

The accused had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as “Islamic State” and “Black Flag Soldiers,” to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, security, and communal harmony of the country, the NIA statement said, adding that their agenda was to spread ISIS ideology and radicalise vulnerable youth.

NIA’s investigations further revealed that Alfasith followed the activities of the global terrorist group ISIS, and had downloaded incriminating videos and documents from the ISIS-operated Telegram Channel ‘nashida33’ (“Al Wala Val Baro”), the statement added.