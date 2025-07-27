Organs of brain-dead man donated at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

TIRUNELVELI: The organs of a 31-year-old man, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident, were donated at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Friday.

According to TvMCH Dean, Dr C Revathy Balan, the deceased K Vairamuthu, a resident of Sengottai in Tenkasi, was working at a lottery shop in Kerala. On July 15, while he was travelling from Tenkasi to Sengottai, he lost control of the two-wheeler he was riding and rode over a speed breaker, resulting in major injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Tenkasi district Government Headquarters Hospital and was shifted to TvMCH on July 16. Later, based on the family's preference, he was shifted to a private hospital, but he did not respond well to the treatment, so he was brought back to TvMCH on July 24. Doctors confirmed that his brain had ceased functioning.

"Vairamuthu's wife, V Sundari, came forward to donate his organs- liver, kidneys, corneas, and skin," said Dr Revathy. He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.