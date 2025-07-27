PMK leader Anbumani launches 100-day yatra targeting DMK government

CHENNAI: A day after reports said that DGP had denied permission to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’s 100-day padayatra, the PMK leader went ahead with his yatra as officials clarified that the DGP’s missive was misunderstood.

After senior officials on Saturday said the circular only relayed the concerns that party founder S Ramadoss had raised in his petition to the police, Anbumani continued with his road show without any major hiccups. The yatra, which began near the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, proceeded up to Rattinam Kinaru, where Anbumani addressed a public gathering.

Speaking to people, Anbumani said, “I have not come here to seek votes, but to tell you who should not return to power. The DMK government has failed Tamil Nadu.” He alleged that of the 541 poll promises made by the DMK, only 60 have been fulfilled, yet the DMK ‘falsely’ claims that 90% of the promises have been implemented. He criticised the state’s handling of sand mining, claiming the government avoids building check dams to protect illegal sand mining operations. Referring to issues like ‘rising’ drug abuse, ‘unchecked’ liquor sales, and ‘deteriorating’ law and order, Anbumani said, “In the last four-and-a-half years, Tamil Nadu has seen over 7,000 murders. Drugs and alcohol are freely available, but social justice remains inaccessible.”

Anbumani called on women, youth, fishermen, traders, students, and workers to support his yatra to reclaim their rightful entitlements from what he described as a “corrupt and indifferent administration”.

On the way, Anbumani distributed pamphlets to roadside vendors and the general public, highlighting what he termed the DMK government’s “betrayal of public trust”.

Earlier in the day, PMK spokesperson K Balu told reporters that the DGP circular was not a directive to halt the rally but merely a communication of Ramadoss’s concerns. Balu had met the inspector general of police (North Zone) to seek clarity on the circular issued to district police officials.