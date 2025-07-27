Police outpost at Velipalayam bus stand in Nagapattinam shut ‘for eternity’ irks commuters

NAGAPATTINAM: A police outpost at Perarignar Anna Bus Stand in Velipalayam of Nagapattinam is seen mostly shut, making it impossible for commuters to seek help in the event of emergencies. The bus stop, which has been in operation for decades, has been a prominent transit point to religious landmarks such as the Nagore Andavar dargah, the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni, and the Singaravelar Temple in Sikkal.

"At least two police officials used to be at the outpost earlier, but that is not the case now," said Venkatesan K, CPM's Nagapattinam Town secretary. Mentioning an increase in theft cases at the bus stand, Venkatesan said, "When there were police officials, they wouldn't let anyone causing distress to the public stay at the bus stand. But now the miscreants are roaming easily."

People, mostly women, say they are afraid and on constant watch for trouble in the bus stand during the night due to the closed police outpost. "The police outpost is closed for a fortnight. My husband always accompanies me whenever I have to travel somewhere at night," said a female commuter who didn't wish to be named.

The bus stand, located at Vellipalayam, comes under the jurisdiction of Vellipalayam police station, which is located within 500 meters from the bus stand. While the natives know that there is a police station, most of the commuters, who are outsiders, don't even know that a police station exists within their reach. Vinoth V (20), a commuter to Chennai, said, "I didn't know there is a police station nearby. The outpost is closed, but I'll feel much safer if it operates."

When enquired, a senior police official at Vellipalayam station said the police outpost at the bus stand is closed mostly during the days of major government events, when the police forces are occupied with bandobast duty. Another official from the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam, also pointed out the shortage of officers during the Bandobast duty period.