Tamils must learn Hindi: NAAC head Anil Sahasrabuddhe

CHENNAI: NAAC Chairman Anil Sahasrabuddhe on Saturday emphasised that people in Tamil Nadu should learn Hindi, and people from states like Bihar and UP should make an effort to learn Tamil. “Only then can we truly talk about national integration,” he said while speaking at a national conference organised on ‘Road map to Vikshit Bharat’ by Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai, Sahasrabuddhe said “Languages are a means to connect people. The more languages you learn, the better it is,” advocating for linguistic inclusivity.

“We are focusing on practical exposure through internships and promoting platforms like SWAYAM Plus to enable skill-based learning,” he added. Speaking about India’s development, he said that Viksit Bharat is about creating employment, not merely seeking it. The number of registered startups has grown from 400 a decade ago to 1.75 lakh today, with the country’s rank in the Global Innovation Index improving from 81 to 39, Sahasrabuddhe said.