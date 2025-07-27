Water supply hit in Coimbatore as Pillur Dam shutters open amid overflow

COIMBATORE: Water supply to several residential areas in Coimbatore was disrupted on Saturday as officials were forced to halt drawing water from the Pillur Dam after it reached its full storage capacity of 100 feet on Friday night.

The opening of the dam's shutters, a standard protocol to manage excess water, affected operations under the Pillur Scheme 3, a major drinking water project for the city.

Executed jointly by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the Pillur Scheme 3 project aims to supply 178.30 million litres per day (MLD) of water to the expanded areas of the city. The Rs 780-crore scheme draws water from the Bhavani Barrage-1, located downstream of the Pillur Dam near Mettupalayam, and includes an extensive infrastructure network of wells, tunnels, pipelines, treatment plants, and overhead tanks.

However, during the monsoon season, when the dam's level reaches the 100-foot mark, the shutters are opened to release surplus water to prevent flooding. When over 10,000 cusecs of water is released, all eight shutters of the Bhavani Barrage-1 are also opened, making it impossible for officials to draw water for city supply.