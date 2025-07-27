Water supply hit in Coimbatore as Pillur Dam shutters open amid overflow

COIMBATORE: Water supply to several residential areas in Coimbatore was disrupted on Saturday as officials were forced to halt drawing water from the Pillur Dam after it reached its full storage capacity of 100 feet on Friday night.
The opening of the dam's shutters, a standard protocol to manage excess water, affected operations under the Pillur Scheme 3, a major drinking water project for the city.
Executed jointly by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the Pillur Scheme 3 project aims to supply 178.30 million litres per day (MLD) of water to the expanded areas of the city. The Rs 780-crore scheme draws water from the Bhavani Barrage-1, located downstream of the Pillur Dam near Mettupalayam, and includes an extensive infrastructure network of wells, tunnels, pipelines, treatment plants, and overhead tanks.
However, during the monsoon season, when the dam's level reaches the 100-foot mark, the shutters are opened to release surplus water to prevent flooding. When over 10,000 cusecs of water is released, all eight shutters of the Bhavani Barrage-1 are also opened, making it impossible for officials to draw water for city supply.
This recurring issue has resulted in supply disruptions, with Saturday marking the fourth such instance this year alone. Sources from the CCMC told TNIE that supply would be affected for over three days, adding that residents should prepare for possible delays and reduced frequency in water distribution across several neighbourhoods.
Speaking about the situation to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "This is the fourth time this year we are unable to draw water from the barrage as the dam reached its full capacity. The CCMC and TWAD Board are working on a solution towards this issue. It's challenging to find a way to address the problem which we are dealing with."
He added that the TWAD Board is currently studying the feasibility of laying a dedicated pipeline inside the barrage that would allow drawing water even during periods of surplus water release. "I've instructed them to expedite the work. Soon, we shall sort out this issue," the Commissioner assured.
Meanwhile, flood alerts have been issued to people living along the Bhavani River banks, as water is being released not just from the Pillur Dam but also from downstream barrages. Until a permanent fix is implemented, residents dependent on the Pillur Scheme 3 may continue to face occasional disruptions during heavy rains.