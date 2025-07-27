With PM in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief EPS meets Modi, a first since renewing BJP alliance

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday night, the party said.

Palaniswami received the prime minister at the airport on Saturday night and interacted with him for a few minutes.

This is the first time Palaniswami is meeting the prime minister after the AIADMK and BJP renewed their electoral tie-up in April this year.

Also, the meeting assumes significance since the AIADMK is maintaining that it would get a majority following a win in the 2026 Assembly election and form the government on its own while the Saffron party has stuck to its stand that it will be part of the government if the NDA wins polls.

TMC (Moopanar) top leader GK Vaasan was also in the airport to receive the prime minister.

Speaking exclusively to a pro-AIADMK television channel, Palaniswami described the brief meeting to welcome PM Modi as excellent.

PM Modi arrived here from Tuticorin on July 26 night after inaugurating projects worth about Rs 4,900 crore.