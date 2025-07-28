12-year-old boy drowns in lake near Srimushnam

CUDDALORE: A Class 6 boy drowned while bathing in a lake near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as N Abdul Aasim (12), a resident of Sree Vakkaramari village in Srimushnam taluk.

According to police, Aasim had gone to bathe with two of his friends at Kunnathu lake along the Srimushnam-Kallappadi road on Saturday. As he got pulled into the deeper part of the lake, his friends raised an alarm, following which locals rushed to the spot. Aasim was taken to the government hospital in Virudhachalam, but was declared brought dead, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Nisarullah, the Srimushnam police registered a case and investigation is under way. Following the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced financial assistance of `3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the bereaved family.

In a statement, the chief minister said, “I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the untimely death of the boy who drowned. I extend my heartfelt condolences and comfort to his parents and family members.”