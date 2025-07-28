Activists demand transport, adequate staff for Childline

COIMBATORE: Social activists in Coimbatore district are demanding improved transport and manpower arrangements for Childline staff to effectively address issues concerning children. This demand has gained urgency following a recent incident on Friday, where there was a delay in responding to a call involving a minor girl studying at a government school in Sulur.

The incident involved a Class VIII female student at a government school in the Sulur block, who had been living with her mother and stepfather. Due to family issues, her mother returned to her native village near Madurai, leaving the girl at school. When her mother did not arrive to pick her up in the evening, the girl refused to go with her stepfather, prompting a teacher to offer support.

The teacher attempted to contact the police control room (100) and Childline (1098). However, there was no response from the police, and Childline staff instructed the teacher to bring the student to their home in Ukkadam. Sources said that after social activists escalated the issue to higher officials, the Sulur police provided shelter for the girl, who was later reunited with her mother when she returned to Coimbatore at midnight.

Social activists further said that if the teacher had not intervened, the girl’s situation could have worsened. They also highlighted this as the second incident where Childline failed to respond effectively, citing a lack of vehicle facilities to reach the location.