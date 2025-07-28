Avalanche Dam brims after three years, surplus let out into Bhavani

NILGIRIS: After three years, water level at Avalanche Dam in Kundha Taluk reached its full capacity and the surplus water was being released into the Bhavani River since Sunday morning. The region has been witnessing heavy rain with Avalanche recording the highest rainfall of 260 millimetre in the last two days.

Before the opening of the dam, Ithalar Panchayat staff issued a flood alert to the people living along the banks of Emerald, Nehru Nagar, and Nehru Kandi and requested them to move to a safer location. The public announcement was made through mikes.

Farmers were asked to remove their farming equipment and keep their cattle safe before the flooding.

Sources say the Avalanche Dam reached its full capacity of 140 feet and the surplus water of 1,000 cusecs is being released into Bhavani river after power generation of more than 300 megawatts at the Kundha hydroelectric power plants II and III.