Avalanche Dam brims after three years, surplus let out into Bhavani

NILGIRIS: After three years, water level at Avalanche Dam in Kundha Taluk reached its full capacity and the surplus water was being released into the Bhavani River since Sunday morning. The region has been witnessing heavy rain with Avalanche recording the highest rainfall of 260 millimetre in the last two days.
Before the opening of the dam, Ithalar Panchayat staff issued a flood alert to the people living along the banks of Emerald, Nehru Nagar, and Nehru Kandi and requested them to move to a safer location. The public announcement was made through mikes.
Farmers were asked to remove their farming equipment and keep their cattle safe before the flooding.
Sources say the Avalanche Dam reached its full capacity of 140 feet and the surplus water of 1,000 cusecs is being released into Bhavani river after power generation of more than 300 megawatts at the Kundha hydroelectric power plants II and III.
A senior official of the PWD said "Upper Bhavani and Emerald Dam (in Ooty) have also reached full capacity on Sunday. Avalanche, Upper Bhavani and Emerald have a total capacity of 8.8 TMC of water.
Avalanche and Upper Bhavani reached its full capacity after a gap of two years following incessant rain in the last three more months. Both had reached full capacity last in 2022.
Meanwhile, Nilgiris forest department-run tourists places such as Doddabetta Peak, Pine forest, Eighth Mile Tree park were closed for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to incessant rain. Traffic was slightly affected after a tree fall near Shotting Spot on the national highway. Subsequently, Fire and Rescue Services personnel with the help of highway staff cleared the tree and allowed vehicle operation.
Nilgiris district received a total rainfall of 1564.3 mm and average rainfall of 50.46 mm in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning 7.30. Avalanche received the highest rainfall of 260 mm, and Upper Bhavani received 185 mm. Other places in the district like Naduvattam, Parsonvallye and Porthimund have also received 163 mm,145 mm and 125 mm rain, respectively. However, the rain reduced on Sunday during the day. Until 4pm on Sunday, the district received only 96.4 mm of which Avalanche and Glenmorgan received the highest rainfall of 14 mm.