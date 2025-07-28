Contraband, mobile phone seized from inmates at Puducherry Central Prison

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Police seized banned substances and a mobile phone from the inmates of Central Prison in Kalapet, following an intelligence input, on Saturday.
The operation was carried out under the direction of Director General of Police Shalini Singh and Inspector General of Police Dr Ajit Kumar Singla, with the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Sathiya Sundaram and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan.
According to police, the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) received an intelligence input on Saturday indicating that contraband items had been thrown over the prison walls by associates of the inmates a few days ago. The information was conveyed to V Baskaran, Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Central Prison, Kalapet.
Acting on the input, a search operation was conducted in the prison’s kitchen area. Items recovered from convicted inmates Babu, Ashwin, Silambarasan, Prasad, and Siva include 50 packets of Hans, 30 bundles of beedis, 110 grams of ganja leaves, six cigarette lighters, one mobile phone, and one SIM card.
After inquiry, officials stated that the banned items were thrown over the eastern wall of the prison by two individuals identified as Rishi Kumar and Anand, who were recently released on bail. Police said the act was orchestrated by undertrial prisoner Sathya alias Sivaperumal of Rainbow Nagar, and Thadi Ayyanar of Karikalampakkam, Puducherry.
Following the seizure, Deputy Superintendent Baskaran lodged a formal complaint at Kalapet Police Station, and further investigation is being carried out by Kalapet Police. “The ARS team acted promptly and effectively. Their work in this matter is commendable,” SSP Kalaivanan said.