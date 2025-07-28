Contraband, mobile phone seized from inmates at Puducherry Central Prison

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Police seized banned substances and a mobile phone from the inmates of Central Prison in Kalapet, following an intelligence input, on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Director General of Police Shalini Singh and Inspector General of Police Dr Ajit Kumar Singla, with the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Sathiya Sundaram and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan.

According to police, the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) received an intelligence input on Saturday indicating that contraband items had been thrown over the prison walls by associates of the inmates a few days ago. The information was conveyed to V Baskaran, Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Central Prison, Kalapet.