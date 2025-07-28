Euthanasia only for sick dogs, not for strays, clarify activists

CHENNAI: Amid reports claiming that the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order allowing euthanasia of stray dogs suffering from terminal illnesses or injuries, animal rights activists have clarified that no such directive has been issued for free-roaming dogs. They, however, acknowledged that such provisions already exists in Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules 2023, which the state can adopt if necessary.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from a government gazette notification issued in September 2024, which pertains specifically to dogs under the care of licenced breeders and not strays. According to Section 18 of the notification, part of the state dog breeding policy, euthanasia is permitted only for mortally wounded, incurably sick, or terminally ill dogs, and even then, must be conducted by a registered veterinary practitioner with full documentation, including a post-mortem report.

This policy does not apply to stray or free-roaming dogs, contrary to the misinformation being circulated by some media outlets which claimed that the veterinary department had issued a G.O allowing euthanasia of strays as a measure to control the spread of diseases, including rabies. Speaking to TNIE, a Chennai corporation veterinary officer confirmed that no such instruction has been given by the government.