Glut in supply drags down price of Karuppu Kavuni paddy, farmers hit

MADURAI: An increase in the off-season cultivation of Karuppu Kavuni paddy – a traditional variety widely opted by farmers across several districts such as Madurai, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar – has created a glut in the market, leading to a severe price drop. The deep purple-black-colour paddy variety, which has an average wholesale market price of Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg, was sold at just Rs 35 per kg in Madurai on Sunday. The price of rice, however, remains around Rs 80-Rs 120 per kg.

Karuppu Kavuni is generally cultivated during the samba season (September-January). However, many farmers, lately, have been cultivating it during summer, likely due to its high price compared to conventional varieties. It has resulted in a severe drop in demand and a significant loss to both farmers and rice mill owners.

Requesting anonymity, a senior official from the Department of Agricultural Marketing & Agri Business in Madurai said that paddy from Madurai, Virudhunagar and nearby districts is sold through the Thirumangalam Regulated Market via farmgate digital platforms. At present, about 1,600 bags (each weighing 66 kg) of old stock and 200 bags of new stock of Karuppu Kavuni paddy are kept for sale at the market, the official said.