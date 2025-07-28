Jewellery shop break-in at TN's Arani; 10kg silver looted

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Unidentified miscreants broke into a jewellery shop in Arani, Tiruvannamalai district, and allegedly decamped with around 15 kilograms of silver ornaments on Saturday.

According to the police sources, the theft took place at Perumal Jewellery, owned by Perumal of Irumbuli village in Rattinamangalam EP Nagar. The shop, which remained shut the previous night, was opened by employees on Saturday morning. To their shock, they found the shop ransacked, with valuables scattered across the floor. Following this, the shop owner lodged a complaint with the Arani Taluk Police, sources said.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by Superintendent of Police Sudhakar and DSP Pandeeswari rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the burglars had accessed the shop through the roof and looted silver items weighing approximately 10kg from the locker. Several other pieces of jewellery were also reported missing, sources added.

In a bid to destroy evidence, the burglars allegedly took away the CCTV recording equipment from the shop. Police are now examining footage from nearby establishments along the Vellore–Arani Road to trace the culprits. Investigation is under way.