Let 2026 election be fought on people’s wealth

The promised downward revision of prices of Jaguar and Johnnie Walker is barely a hot topic of discussion as the absence of tomato in rasam and of coconut in chutneys these days. For the EMI-trapped generation, the fall in interest rate still tops the list. On the other side, people from the bottom of the pyramid, which shrinks only when the cutoff is raised for political convenience, are more bothered about their daily bread.

Your personal income may be rising slowly in pure numbers but persistently shrinking in value and in what it can afford to buy for you. What is heartening now is that some governments have begun to talk about putting more money in the hands of people; the promise of repatriating black money from Swiss banks and sharing the booty with common people has outlived its utility and died. Some promises are meant to perish as empty promises. So be it.

When a government makes a serious effort at bringing in investments, taps the inherent potential for revenue growth, and spreads the message of social welfare to help people escape the poverty trap, it is the first baby step towards heralding economic progress. Tamil Nadu has taken the lead to announce to the world that the per capita income (at constant prices) has jumped to nearly Rs 2 lakh, making it the second-highest in India, just behind Karnataka’s Rs 2.05 lakh. A balanced economic model, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce have been the key drivers. TN’s economic growth at 9.69% in 2024-25, the highest in India, has surely given it a push.

If BJP wants to take pride in the rise in national per capita income (at constant prices) to Rs 1.15 lakh in 2024-25, up from Rs 72,805 in 2014-15, it ought to thank the southern states. Karnataka, TN, and Telangana have topped the chart, helping the national average to record an impressive 58% growth in the last 11 years, while the growth in BJP-ruled states is nothing to write home about.