Madras HC digitises 28 crore pages, preserves records since 1862

CHENNAI: Not so long ago, the judges had to rummage through hundreds of pages of the voluminous “case bundles” to find the required parts of an old judgment or case paper. If the case bundles are readily available, they can save time and energy; if not, it will take several hours or days, delaying the process of hearing cases and delivery of justice.

But the situation has unimaginably changed over the last few years. Now, the judges can find the required parts or full copies of the judgment or case papers within a fraction of a second by the click of a mouse.

This has become a possibility because of a silent revolution taking place through the “digitisation” of court records belonging to the principal bench in Chennai and the Madurai bench including judgments, documents of writ, criminal, judicial and original side cases and administrative files under the guidance of the Supreme Court. The project is being funded by the centre and the state government.

The Herculean task of converting the physical records into digital format is being carried out by a dedicated team of officers, employees and retired staff.