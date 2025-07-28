Mathoor bridge ‘hanging’ on for 60 years to get Rs 60-lakh repairs

KANNIYAKUMARI: Even as a government order (G.O.) on undertaking repairs on the Mathoor hanging bridge – Asia’s tallest trough bridge – at a cost of Rs 60 lakh was issued on July 24, regular visitors and local residents alike can’t help but admire how the 59-year-old structure has stood the test of time.

Standing at a height of 115 feet and spanning a length of 378 metres, the bridge across River Parazhiyar at Mathoor was built in 1966 to carry the river water from one side of the hill to the other as a drought relief measure and for the development of agriculture in Vilavancode and Kalkulam taluks in the district. Shouldered by 28 pillars, the trough bridge (Pattanamkal canal) remains a main tourist attraction of Kanniyakumari.

On March 24 this year, an announcement on carrying out special repairs on the structure was made in the state Assembly. Accordingly, the GO on undertaking the Rs 60-lakh work was issued on July 24, officials of the water resources department (WRD) -- which maintains the hanging bridge – said. After finalising on tenders, works such as restoring the partly damaged handrails, and ceiling and painting would be undertaken, they added.

Regular visitors and local residents, however, pause to point out how the structure has largely withstood the elements and continue to demand no major maintenance.