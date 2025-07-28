Off the cuff: Chennai lawyer swaps courtroom drama for haircut harmony

Thalaivaa who?

When news broke of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s hospitalisation last week, a former minister from the opposition took to X with a poetic post: Rise and come forth, Thalaivaa. If not you, who else do we have to fight with? The tweet, brimming with sentiment, was live barely long enough for screens to screenshot, but enough to sent tongues a-wagging. Was he following in the footsteps of ex-AIADMK MP Anwhar Raajhaa who jumped ship that very day or just having a late-night literary lapse? Either way, the ex-minister may have received a quick reminder from his party and the tweet vanished.

T Muruganandham

Splitting hairs

A 60-year-old Chennai lawyer recently walked into court — not to argue a case, but to file one. His complaint? A judge had been using some “harsh” language in court, and he was fed up. The lawyer vowed to quit the Bar altogether and become a barber instead. Yes, scissors over summons. The judge promised to look into it, but the lawyer said he wanted a quick cut, not a long hearing. Courtroom observers now wait to see whether this case will be settled with a gavel or a hair clipper.

Gautham Selvarajan

Freudian slip?

While speaking about AIADMK’s welfare schemes for Muslims during a speech in Papanasam, Thanjavur, general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami proudly stated that former CM J Jayalalithaa gave 5,400 tonnes of rice to mosques across the state during Ramadan and even Pakistan hadn’t done that. The crowd blinked. The party blinked harder. When his speech later appeared in party mouthpiece Namathu Amma, the Pakistan bit was mysteriously missing. Coincidence? Maybe. Or just one of those slips best left on the stage and out of print.

N Ramesh

Tiffin trouble

Chennai Metro Rail doesn’t permit eating on trains or platforms — fair enough. But last week, a woman was stopped for merely carrying food. Her parcel, neatly wrapped in banana leaves and newspaper and tucked inside a black polythene bag, was rejected at the security gate. Reason? If it had been in containers, the parcel would have been allowed. Apparently, it’s not about what you eat but how you wrap it.

Praveena SA

(Compiled by Adarsh TR)