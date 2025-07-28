Panic as three wild elephants roam near church

NILGIRIS: Panic gripped residents of Ambalamoola in Srimadurai Panchayat near Gudalur on Sunday morning after three wild elephants strayed into tea fields near a church. The situation could have turned dangerous, villagers said, as the animals were spotted just before the congregation was about to disperse after morning prayers.

The elephants retreated into the forest by 9 am, but not before triggering fear among locals. Agitated over intrusions, residents staged a sit-in near the church. “It’s been five years since the Gudalur forest division carried out maintenance work on the Elephant-Proof Trench along the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” said Babu Melethe, a protester. “Had the trench been intact, the incidents could have been avoided. We want solar fencing.”

“In the last three months, three elephants have been roaming near our settlements, attracted by jackfruit trees,” said a woman protester. “Despite complaints, no action has been taken.” The protest was called off around 1 pm after forest, police, and revenue officials assured them a meeting would be held on Monday to address their grievances.