PM visit brings ancient Chola capital into national spotlight

ARIYALUR: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has catapulted Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the capital of emperor Rajendra Chola, into national limelight.

For, this is first time in history that an incumbent Prime Minister has visited the town. The significance of the visit reflected in the grand welcome people of Ariyalur accorded the PM during his 2-km road show from the helipad near the Cholagangam lake to the Brihadeeswarar temple.

Residents of Ariyalur called it a historic and emotional moment, and expressed happiness that the town has finally received national attention. The PM’s visit not only honoured the legacy of the great Chola king but also brought a new sense of identity and pride to the people of Ariyalur.

As his convoy passed, Modi waved to the cheering crowds lined up on both sides of the road. Many took selfies holding banners and posters of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to TNIE, R Selvambal from Meensurutti said, “I came with my family to see him. Until now, we had only seen him in newspapers and on television. But this is the first time something like this has happened here. It was a proud moment for us.”

C Muniyasamy from Jayankondam said, “For a long time, Ariyalur has been considered a backward district. But today, with this visit, we feel included on the national map. It gives us hope that more recognition and development will come to our region.”