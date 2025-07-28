Readers urge revival of 'Friends of Library' scheme in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Readers in Coimbatore have urged the Directorate of Public Libraries (DPL), functioning under the School Education Department, to revive the ‘Friends of Library’ scheme to promote reading habits and strengthen public library services, particularly among the youth.

Implemented in 2023, the scheme aimed to enhance access to books and encourage library membership through the involvement of volunteers. However, it was discontinued within the same year, allegedly due to administrative lapses and lack of coordination, readers said.

P Sivaramakrishnan, an avid reader from the city, told TNIE that the scheme had been well received by the public. “Its primary objective was to extend quality library services to the general public and younger generation. Volunteers were appointed to distribute up to 25 books in their respective localities, collect them after a month, and return them to the libraries. In addition, they created awareness about the importance of reading,” he said.