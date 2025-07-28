Readers urge revival of 'Friends of Library' scheme in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Readers in Coimbatore have urged the Directorate of Public Libraries (DPL), functioning under the School Education Department, to revive the ‘Friends of Library’ scheme to promote reading habits and strengthen public library services, particularly among the youth.
Implemented in 2023, the scheme aimed to enhance access to books and encourage library membership through the involvement of volunteers. However, it was discontinued within the same year, allegedly due to administrative lapses and lack of coordination, readers said.
P Sivaramakrishnan, an avid reader from the city, told TNIE that the scheme had been well received by the public. “Its primary objective was to extend quality library services to the general public and younger generation. Volunteers were appointed to distribute up to 25 books in their respective localities, collect them after a month, and return them to the libraries. In addition, they created awareness about the importance of reading,” he said.
He alleged that the scheme was diluted due to the negligence of certain officials and librarians. “They cited excuses such as volunteers failing to report to libraries and books not being returned. After the introduction of an online attendance system, the scheme gradually collapsed,” he claimed, urging the state government to reinstate the initiative.
K Leninbarathi, president of the Udumalpet Library Circle, echoed similar sentiments. “The scheme significantly boosted interest in reading among youths and brought books to the doorsteps of people who had never visited a library before,” he said. He further noted that in an era of declining reading habits among children and adolescents, such initiatives are crucial.
Leninbarathi also stressed the need for the appointment of a full-time Director to the DPL, as the absence of a regular appointee has hindered policy decisions and long-term planning.
Repeated attempts by TNIE to contact top officials at the Directorate of Public Libraries for a response went unanswered.