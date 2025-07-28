SC youth hacked to death in suspected honour killing for talking to MBC woman; her brother, parents booked

TIRUNELVELI: A SC youth working at an IT firm was hacked to death for allegedly speaking with an MBC woman. Tirunelveli city police have registered a case against an MBC youth and his parents, both sub-inspectors of police. One of the three accused--S Surjith--has been arrested and will be interrogated.

The victim has been identified as Kavin Selva Ganesh (27), a native of Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district. The accused, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, are both police personnels, while their son S Surjith (21) has been accused of hacking Kavin. The three reside in KTC Nagar in the city.

According to sources, Kavin and the couple's daughter were schoolmates. Kavin was working at a leading IT company in Chennai, while the woman is currently working as a consultant at a Siddha clinic in KTC Nagar. The two had reportedly been on good terms for several years.

The woman's parents had suspected their relationship might lead to marriage. The woman's parents and brother were opposed to her speaking with Kavin and had reportedly warned him and his younger brother.

On Sunday, Kavin had come to KTC Nagar to consult her about his grandfather’s worsening health condition. Surjith reportedly approached him and asked him to come along for a talk with his parents. Trusting him, Kavin went with Surjith on the latter's two-wheeler to Astalakshmi Nagar.

However, Surjith allegedly pulled out a hidden sickle and began attacking Kavin, who attempted to flee. Surjith chased him down and hacked him to death.

Police have registered a case against the SI couple and Surjith under various sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Surjith was arrested on Sunday and produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli on Monday.