TN green energy corporation to set up 500 EV charging stations

CHENNAI: In a big push to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce pollution in the state, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) will set up 500 EV charging stations across TN.

TNGECL had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) for technical support. This is seen as a major step in TN’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector.

As part of this collaboration, a team of officials from TNGECL and ITDP visited New Delhi last week to study the national capital’s EV model. The visit focused on learning about policies, infrastructure, and strategies used to encourage EVs in Delhi.