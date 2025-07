CHENNAI: The Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS) will soon launch a pilot initiative to strengthen family-based alternative care services for children currently residing in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across Tamil Nadu. To implement this, the directorate will partner with an NGO to reintegrate these children into safe and nurturing family environments.

The 12-month pilot project will include assessing children in care homes and preparing individual reintegration plans. It will also focus on skill development, stakeholder capacity building, policy advocacy, monitoring and evaluation and evidence-based research.

The initiative aims to support the expansion and long-term sustainability of family-based care models in the state. According to officials, over 22,000 children are currently housed in child protection homes run by the government and NGOs across Tamil Nadu. While a majority of them have families and are in institutional care only temporarily, a smaller proportion is without any family support.

“Our aim is to promote adoption and foster care for children without families. We also plan to support families whose children are currently in institutions, so they are not compelled to leave them in care homes. In the initial phase, we will focus on children who don’t have families,” an official said.

As part of the initiative, the partner NGO will be required to develop comprehensive guidelines to prepare children and families for reintegration, with a focus on age-appropriate skill development and vocational readiness. It will also draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reintegrating children into family and community settings, incorporating life skills, career guidance and support systems.