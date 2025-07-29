After 15 years, govt museum gets dedicated space in Coimbatore's Semmozhi Poonga

COIMBATORE: After around 15 years, the Multipurpose Government Museum, which houses around 1,500 archaeological and anthropological artefacts that illustrate the history and culture of Coimbatore region, will finally have its own space within the campus of the Semmozhi Poonga.

Kavitha Ramu, director of Government Museums, told TNIE that the state government issued a order on Friday allocating 3,600 square feet of space for the museum inside the Semmozhi Poonga campus. "We requested a separate area to accommodate all the artefacts collected by the government museum, and the state government has granted this space. Further developments will take place soon," she stated.

Currently, the museum is operating from the Nehru Stadium premises on a rental basis and is in need of space to showcase its treasures. The department recommended various locations to establish a permanent museum, and ultimately, the state government approved space in Semmozhi Poonga.

"While the park highlights the values of Tamil culture and the heritage of Coimbatore, the museum will enhance that narrative. The museum will play a significant role in the Semmozhi Poonga campus," said KA Murugavel, curator of the museum.