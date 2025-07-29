Autos turn into mobile libraries ahead of fourth Nagapattinam book fair

NAGAPATTINAM: District Collector P Akash flagged off campaign vehicles at the Perarignar Anna Bus Stop in Velippalayam on Monday to promote the upcoming Fourth Nagapattinam Book Fair. The fair, which begins on August 1 and will continue till August 11, will host over 100 stalls showcasing lakhs of books, along with a wide range of engaging activities, sports, and creative public workshops.

The book fair is set to be held at the Nagapattinam Government Industrial Training Institute, with preparations for the stalls currently in full swing. As part of the promotional campaign, the collector also affixed promotional stickers on private auto-rickshaws at the nearby auto stand. In a unique initiative, the auto-rickshaw drivers volunteered to transform their vehicles into ‘Auto Libraries’- with net-woven shelves hanging inside the autos, allowing commuters to pick up and read books on the go.

The rickshaws continued to function as usual, transporting passengers while spreading the word about the book fair. To further spread awareness, organisers have also launched offline promotional efforts such as conducting reading circles in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.