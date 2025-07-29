Bishop assault case: Notice not given to ex-TN MP, cops in dock

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has summoned the police officers who have failed to serve the summons issued by a local court on former DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam in connection with a criminal case involving alleged assault on a bishop by his supporters.

Justice P Velmurugan issued the orders on Monday, while hearing a petition filed by Bishop Godfrey Washington Noble, summoning the inspectors of Palayamkottai police station serving from November 2024 to July 2025 and directing them to appear in the court on July 30 and give explanation why the summons was not served on time.

The bishop filed the petition in the high court seeking a direction to the local court to fast-track the trial in the case. He also submitted that summons was not served on Gnanathiraviam even after being issued by the court.

The government advocate representing the police told the court that the summons was served on July 21.

Pointing out issuance of the summons only after the high court started hearing the petition by the bishop, the judge questioned the delay caused by the police.

The criminal case was registered in 2023 after Noble was allegedly assaulted by the supporters of the former MP on the Tirunelveli Diocese premises due to enmity arising out of management of the diocese’s property.