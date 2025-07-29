Check facts before granting bail: Madras HC to judges

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Monday advised the district judiciary to verify the facts of a case thoroughly before granting bail to accused persons. Justice P Velmurugan gave the advice when principal sessions and district judge of Kallakurichi Irusan Poonguzhali appeared before the court on Monday to explain the reason for granting anticipatory bail to accused persons in an attempt to murder case.

Hearing a petition filed by S Lakshmi Bala of Villupuram seeking transfer of the probe into the case from the local police station to some other investigative agency, Justice Velmurugan, last Thursday, had asked the judge to appear before the court. During the hearing on Monday, the judge also lamented the appointment of political party workers who lose civic body polls as prosecutors if they possess a law degree.

The petitioner, Lakshmi Bala, had alleged that the president of S Sellampattu village panchayat, her husband and some other persons had barged into her house and attacked her and her son in an attempt to grab her land. She suffered injuries and was under treatment at a local hospital. Alleging slackness on the part of the Sankarapuram police, she filed the petition in the HC seeking transfer of the probe.