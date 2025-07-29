Deadline for submitting bids for TN’s smart meter project extended to Aug

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has postponed, for the ninth time, the last date for submitting bids for the tenders it floated in mid-March for the key smart meters rollout project to August first week.

Officials said that the present extension was mainly due to objections raised by a section of bidders regarding a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) related clause. The previous extension mentioned the last date for bid submission as July 30 and opening date as July 31. These have now been respectively extended to August 4 and 5.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that the as per existing FDI rules, non-resident entities from countries sharing a land border with India, like China and Pakistan, can participate only with prior approval from the union government.

However, the TNPDCL board initially introduced a special norm in the bidding document requirements (BQR) after getting approval from the Rural Electrification Corporation to this condition of prior approval from the centre.