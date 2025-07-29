Disabled lawyer hacked to death over property dispute in Tiruppur, five held

TIRUPPUR: A high court advocate, who fought for rights of the disabled, was hacked to death at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, on Monday. The police said he was murdered over a property dispute, and are investigating a gang of five.

The deceased was identified as L Muruganantham (41), a disabled person from Muthu Nagar in Dharapuram. Sources said Muruganantham was unmarried and lived with his mother.

On Monday, Muruganantham was inspecting his land near Thenmalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Dharapuram when a gang hacked him to death and fled the scene. Dharapuram police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

“R Dhandapani, owner of Thenmalar School, is Muruganantham’s uncle. Muruganantham’s father Lingasamy was allegedly murdered by Dhandapani’s family about 20 years ago over a property dispute. Even after that, the dispute continued,” police said.

On Monday evening, the police secured five people in connection with the case. They also interrogated Dhandapani. Further investigation is on.