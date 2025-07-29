Madras HC says advocate Vanchinathan facing action for interview, not for his letter to CJI

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday clarified that the proceedings initiated against advocate S Vanchinathan, who has accused Justice G R Swaminathan of acting with caste bias while discharging his judicial duties, was based on his interviews on social media and had nothing to do with his petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) against the judge.

A division bench comprising justices G R Swaminathan and K Rajasekar, which initiated the proceedings last week, directed the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of the Madras HC.

On July 24, the bench summoned Vanchinathan and asked him if he stood by his accusations against Justice Swaminathan. The bench further remarked that his action prima facie amounted to contempt.

Following Vanchinathan’s request, the bench issued the question in writing along with a pre cognisance notice, which directed him to respond in person on Monday.

On Monday, Vanchinathan responded that he would not be in a position to reply unless the written question is specific, mentioning which of his statements the judges were referring to. The judges said they had summoned him only to comply with the principles of natural justice before referring the matter to the CJ. “Our intention was to close the matter if he had indicated a change of heart,” they said.