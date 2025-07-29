NDA ignored OPS, he must quit alliance: Veteran politician Panruti S Ramachandran

CHENNAI: Veteran politician and advisor to former CM O Panneerselvam's "AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee", Panruti S Ramachandran, on Monday said that it is high time that the leader disassociated himself from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance that has openly ignored him of late.

Ramachandran's opinion gathered significance with the expelled AIADMK leader holding a conference of his outfit in September in Madurai. Sources closer to him said that during a recent meeting in Chennai, 60 out of the 82 district secretaries urged him to join hands with actor Vijay's TVK.

Talking to TNIE, Ramachandran pointed out that both Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his past two visits, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to the state, did not give an audience to Panneerselvam, a former CM.