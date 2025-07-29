Not all farmers need to submit NOC for agri loans: Co-op dept

COIMBATORE: The registrar of Cooperative Societies has sent a circular to all joint registrars of district cooperative societies to follow the procedure implemented in the last financial year for providing crop and cattle maintenance loans from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to farmers.

As per the circular, not all farmers will be asked to submit an NOC from banks. However, if there is any overlapping of Kisan Credit Card loans by farmers from banks, they will be asked to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC), said a senior official from the cooperative societies.

Earlier, a circular released on May 25 announced that the CIBIL score of farmers would be verified by the PACS upon application for crop loans. Similarly, the circular on June 6 stated that the department had announced that cattle farmers should obtain a third-party declaration from their respective Aavin milk societies or private dairies, based on their milk supply to either private entities or Aavin, for obtaining a cattle maintenance loan of Rs 18,600 from PACS.

On July 17, the department again released a circular asking farmers to obtain an NOC from nationalised banks where they had obtained KCC loans.

Farmers across TN strongly objected to the new procedures implemented for obtaining loans. They claimed that it would restrict them from obtaining crop and cattle loans from PACS.

Meanwhile, registrar of Cooperative Societies, K Nandhakumar, has released a circular on July 28, instructing the joint registrars of each district to follow the procedures implemented last year. Farmers’ associations have hailed the department’s announcement.

