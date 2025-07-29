OPS slams Centre over withheld Samagra Shiksha funds, cites impact on Tamil Nadu students and teachers

He further pointed out that Samagra Shiksha, a joint initiative by the Centre and States, is aimed at improving access to quality education from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, enhancing enrolment, ensuring equal opportunities, and bridging social and gender gaps. While the Central government contributes 60% of the funds, the remaining 40% is provided by the State.

Citing information presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, OPS noted that ₹2,151 crore allocated to Tamil Nadu for 2024–25 has been withheld due to the State's non-compliance with certain guidelines.

Highlighting the scheme's wide reach, he said around 65 lakh students are enrolled in private schools across the State, with six lakh teachers also depending on the scheme’s support. With the Centre’s funds frozen, schools are now under financial strain, teacher training initiatives have been halted, and sanitation efforts in schools have been suspended.

Additionally, OPS stressed that the admission of 25% of students under the Right to Education Act has become unfeasible this year, placing the future of current RTE students in jeopardy.

He reiterated his demand for the immediate release of funds to safeguard the education of underprivileged students and the well-being of teachers, and to uphold the federal spirit of the Constitution.