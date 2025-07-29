OPS slams Centre over withheld Samagra Shiksha funds, cites impact on Tamil Nadu students and teachers

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculation about his potential exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of the Narendra Modi-led Union government for withholding Samagra Shiksha funds due to the state.
In a sharply worded statement, Panneerselvam criticised the Centre's failure to release the funds, stating it has severely affected students from Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC/ST), as well as the livelihoods of teachers dependent on the scheme. He urged the Union government to release the funds without delay.
“Accepting the conditions for Samagra Shiksha is a matter between the Central and State governments. However, the refusal to release funds over non-compliance with certain guidelines has hurt innocent and underprivileged students and affected the livelihood of teachers. This deserves strong condemnation. Such a move violates both the Right to Education Act and the principles of federalism,” OPS said.
He further pointed out that Samagra Shiksha, a joint initiative by the Centre and States, is aimed at improving access to quality education from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, enhancing enrolment, ensuring equal opportunities, and bridging social and gender gaps. While the Central government contributes 60% of the funds, the remaining 40% is provided by the State.
Citing information presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, OPS noted that ₹2,151 crore allocated to Tamil Nadu for 2024–25 has been withheld due to the State's non-compliance with certain guidelines.
Highlighting the scheme's wide reach, he said around 65 lakh students are enrolled in private schools across the State, with six lakh teachers also depending on the scheme’s support. With the Centre’s funds frozen, schools are now under financial strain, teacher training initiatives have been halted, and sanitation efforts in schools have been suspended.
Additionally, OPS stressed that the admission of 25% of students under the Right to Education Act has become unfeasible this year, placing the future of current RTE students in jeopardy.
He reiterated his demand for the immediate release of funds to safeguard the education of underprivileged students and the well-being of teachers, and to uphold the federal spirit of the Constitution.