Periyar, Vaigai dams almost full; farmers call for early water release

MADURAI: With Periyar and Vaigai dams nearing their maximum storage levels following heavy inflow from catchment areas, farmers in Madurai have urged the Water Resource Department (WRD) to initiate early release of water for irrigation, citing the opportunity to store water in irrigation tanks and recharge groundwater in rural areas.

According to WRD sources, as of Monday, the Periyar dam's water level stood at over 135 feet- just shy of its permissible 142 feet- with an inflow of 3,639 cusecs and an outflow of 1,867 cusecs. The Vaigai dam, meanwhile, recorded a level of 66.6 feet out of its total capacity of 71 feet. It is receiving an inflow of 1,989 cusecs while maintaining an outflow of 869 cusecs.

Officials added that a first-stage flood warning was already issued for both dams last week, as the inflow continues to rise with persistent rainfall in the upstream regions. The dams are expected to reach full capacity soon, they noted.

Farmer leader Kurunji Kumaran from Melur said that this is the first time in several years both dams have neared full storage levels mid-year. "As per the rule curve, Periyar dam is allowed to store up to 137.5 feet till August 10. Since the current storage has already crossed 135 feet, we must utilise this inflow effectively," he said.

Kumaran added that Tamil Nadu's credit from the Periyar dam could be increased to 2,100 cusecs from the present 1,867 cusecs. He also urged the early release of water from the Vaigai dam into all main canals such as the Thirumangalam canal, Periyar main canal (benefitting Melur), 58th canal and 18th canal. "Even if water is released for just 10 days, only around 1.25 TMC will be used, which can be stored in tanks for later agricultural use," he explained, adding that petitions have already been submitted to WRD officials.

Echoing the demand, P Manikandan, another farmer leader, said early water release through the 58th canal would help recharge groundwater and fill irrigation tanks in the outer regions of Madurai. "If immediate action is not taken, any excess water will be discharged as flood release and will flow into the sea unused," he warned.