Police open fire on sickle-wielding juvenile in self-defence during SC youth rescue in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 17-year-old juvenile was shot and injured by a Sub-Inspector of the Pappakudi police in self-defence on Tuesday night after he and another juvenile allegedly attacked officers with sickles during an attempt to rescue a 22-year-old Scheduled Caste (SC) youth near Rasthavoor. The injured juvenile, the Sub-Inspector, and the assaulted youth have all been hospitalised and are reported to be in stable condition.

According to a statement issued by Tirunelveli district police, both juveniles have prior criminal records, with four and eight cases registered against them, respectively. The victim, S Sakthikumar, originally from Indira Colony Samathuvapuram and currently residing in Rasthavoor, was reportedly abducted by the duo and taken to a pond, where they attacked him for allegedly informing police about their criminal activities. Sakthikumar sustained a cut injury to his leg and managed to escape to a nearby residential area, hiding inside a house.

While the juveniles were searching for Sakthikumar with sickles, police on patrol were alerted. The suspects allegedly attacked a constable and chased the officers away. Sub-Inspector Murugan from Pappakudi police station then arrived at the scene to assist. According to police, the juveniles attempted to hack him with a sickle. He fled and sought refuge in a house occupied by a woman and her son. The suspects allegedly broke down the door in an attempt to attack him.