Police open fire on sickle-wielding juvenile in self-defence during SC youth rescue in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 17-year-old juvenile was shot and injured by a Sub-Inspector of the Pappakudi police in self-defence on Tuesday night after he and another juvenile allegedly attacked officers with sickles during an attempt to rescue a 22-year-old Scheduled Caste (SC) youth near Rasthavoor. The injured juvenile, the Sub-Inspector, and the assaulted youth have all been hospitalised and are reported to be in stable condition.
According to a statement issued by Tirunelveli district police, both juveniles have prior criminal records, with four and eight cases registered against them, respectively. The victim, S Sakthikumar, originally from Indira Colony Samathuvapuram and currently residing in Rasthavoor, was reportedly abducted by the duo and taken to a pond, where they attacked him for allegedly informing police about their criminal activities. Sakthikumar sustained a cut injury to his leg and managed to escape to a nearby residential area, hiding inside a house.
While the juveniles were searching for Sakthikumar with sickles, police on patrol were alerted. The suspects allegedly attacked a constable and chased the officers away. Sub-Inspector Murugan from Pappakudi police station then arrived at the scene to assist. According to police, the juveniles attempted to hack him with a sickle. He fled and sought refuge in a house occupied by a woman and her son. The suspects allegedly broke down the door in an attempt to attack him.
In an act of self-defence and to protect the residents, SI Murugan opened fire. The juveniles fled the scene. Later, additional police forces found one of the juveniles with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
Police have booked the juveniles under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Sakthikumar and SI Murugan have also been admitted for medical treatment.
Sources said the juveniles in conflict with the law belong to a dominant caste, while Sakthikumar is from an SC community. "Two fresh cases have been registered by the Pappakudi police, one for attacking the youth, and another for assaulting the Sub-Inspector and threatening a resident," a source added.
Police also stated that the juveniles have a history of serious offences, including murder, hurling petrol bombs, and caste-based violence.