Promote communist ideals online: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged leaders and cadre of the CPI to actively use social media platforms to spread the core ideals of communism and share stories of sacrifice to help the younger generation understand and appreciate the legacy of the movement.

Stalin made this appeal through a congratulatory message sent for the release of the book Kaalamthorum Communists (Communists Through the Ages), authored by poet Jeevabharathi. The event was held in Chennai. As the CM is currently taking rest on medical advice, his message was read out by minister Thangam Thennarasu.

In his message, Stalin recalled the long-standing association of his father and former CM M Karunanidhi with left ideologies. He said communism should not be viewed merely as a political belief but as a transformative force for social upliftment.

He noted several initiatives introduced by Karunanidhi, including the abolition of hand-pulled rickshaws, were rooted in socialist principles. Stalin also referred to the ongoing efforts to install a statue of Karl Marx in Chennai, stating honouring such global icons is a step towards reinforcing progressive values.

CPI national general secretary D Raja, Tamil Nadu secretary R Mutharasan and other dignitaries also took part.