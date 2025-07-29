Public flag danger, detour with shifting of U-turn facility at Thudiyalur

COIMBATORE: The closure of a crucial U-turn facility on the Mettupalayam Road near the Thudiyalur Police Station poses inconvenience and safety risk to hundreds of residents in Appanaickenpalayam and motorists using the Kanuvai-Thudiyalur Road.

The Thudiyalur traffic police shifted the U-turn, widely used by commuters to reach Kavundampalayam and Saibaba Colony, has now been shifted near the Pannimadai junction, over a kilometre away, forcing motorists to take long detours.

The issue began following a recent road paving and centre median installation works near the Thudiyalur junction. Until then, motorists from Appanaickenpalayam would take a left onto Mettupalayam Road and use the U-turn near the police station to head south towards Kavundampalayam. However, officials have now closed the existing U-turn, citing traffic control measures, and moved it to a spot near the Pannimadai Road junction, a move that has left the public fuming.

"It's very frustrating. Every day, I drop my children at school in Saibaba Colony. Now I have to drive more than a kilometre extra and waste so much time and fuel," said M Divyapriya, a resident of Appanaickenpalayam. "Many people are not willing to go that far, so they are taking dangerous U-turns near Murugan Theatre by driving on the wrong side. It's very unsafe."