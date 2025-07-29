Public flag danger, detour with shifting of U-turn facility at Thudiyalur

COIMBATORE: The closure of a crucial U-turn facility on the Mettupalayam Road near the Thudiyalur Police Station poses inconvenience and safety risk to hundreds of residents in Appanaickenpalayam and motorists using the Kanuvai-Thudiyalur Road.
The Thudiyalur traffic police shifted the U-turn, widely used by commuters to reach Kavundampalayam and Saibaba Colony, has now been shifted near the Pannimadai junction, over a kilometre away, forcing motorists to take long detours.
The issue began following a recent road paving and centre median installation works near the Thudiyalur junction. Until then, motorists from Appanaickenpalayam would take a left onto Mettupalayam Road and use the U-turn near the police station to head south towards Kavundampalayam. However, officials have now closed the existing U-turn, citing traffic control measures, and moved it to a spot near the Pannimadai Road junction, a move that has left the public fuming.
"It's very frustrating. Every day, I drop my children at school in Saibaba Colony. Now I have to drive more than a kilometre extra and waste so much time and fuel," said M Divyapriya, a resident of Appanaickenpalayam. "Many people are not willing to go that far, so they are taking dangerous U-turns near Murugan Theatre by driving on the wrong side. It's very unsafe."
Social activists have also raised concerns about the placement of the new U-turn, pointing out that it is located on a sharp curve, where visibility is poor and the risk of accidents is high. The change, they argue, was made without proper consultation or approval from the district road safety committee.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior traffic police official admitted the shortcomings. "We are aware that the current U-turn is located on a dangerous curve. After conducting a joint inspection with the Highways Department, we will take corrective steps and shift the U-turn to a safer spot," he said.
G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety) of the State Highways Department, Coimbatore Division, expressed his concern over the decision. "Any changes on the road must be trial-tested and approved by the district road safety committee led by the collector. In this case, the change appears to have been made without my knowledge or the necessary permissions. I will personally inspect the site in the coming days and ensure that steps are taken to prevent inconvenience to the public," he said.
Motorists are now urging officials to either reinstate the previous U-turn or identify a safer and closer alternative, to restore smooth traffic flow and ensure commuter safety.