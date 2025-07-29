TN Dy CM hands over Best Nurses award

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over ‘Best Nurses’ award and Life-time Achievement award to nurses for their service at the centenary celebration of Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi said the state has reduced maternal and infant mortality rates significantly, and TN is the best state in India. The contribution of nurses is the reason for this success.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government will soon recruit 2,250 village health nurses once the court cases are over. Work to recruit 150 nurses for new 50 PHCs is going on.

Udhayanidhi handed over the awards to the nurses, released the centenary emblem of the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council.