TN Government made AI accessible even to rural students: Higher Edu Min

CHENNAI: Generative AI is one of the most transformative technologies of the era and students should be trained on its correct usage, said experts at a discussion organised by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) on the theme ‘Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education and Employment’.

Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and pointed out the government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin has managed to make it accessible even to school students in the state.

“AI was taught only in private institutions, and that too, it was a costly affair for the students. But in Tamil Nadu, we have managed to introduce AI in the government colleges so that rural students will also be benefited,” said Chezhiaan.

The minister said that the Uyarkalvi Uraiyadalgal - Dialogues on Higher Education’, organised by TANSCHE will bring various stakeholders together to find ways to improve higher education in the state.

TANSCHE vice chairman, MP Vijayakumar, said the primary objective of the event was to examine how Generative AI is poised to transform the education ecosystem and reshape the landscape of future employment, both globally and within the state.