49-year-old mom secures seat on day one of TN medical admission counselling, daughter awaits her turn

CHENNAI: With age no bar to sit for NEET, Amuthavalli Manivannan, 49-year-old mother of a girl who is also aspiring to become a doctor, secured an MBBS seat in a government college under the reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) on day one of the medical admissions counselling that began in Chennai on July 30.

A physiotherapist by profession, Amuthavalli, who had scored 147 marks in NEET, secured a seat in Government Medical College in Virudhunagar, close to her native district of Tenkasi.

Her daughter, M Samyuktha, whose preparation for NEET inspired her mother to attempt the exam this year, is awaiting the general round of MBBS counselling to commence.