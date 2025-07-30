Activists slam CCMC's double standards in billboard regulations across the city

COIMBATORE: Social activists and motorists in Coimbatore have criticised the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for their 'double standard' in regulating advertisement hoardings across the city. While the civic body has been engaged in a legal tussle with Southern Railways over banners on Brooke Bond Road, activists point out that the CCMC has turned a blind eye to similar banners alongside flyovers within its own jurisdiction.

The controversy began when Southern Railways installed multiple advertisement hoardings along the railway track parallel to Dr Krishnasamy Road (also known as Brooke Bond Road) in Ward 70. The banners, placed close to each other, were stated as distracting to motorists and raised serious safety concerns.

Acting on complaints from the public, the CCMC objected to the banners, arguing that the railways had not sought proper permission or paid fees for installing advertisements facing a busy city road. Southern Railways, under the Salem Division, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking exemption from CCMC regulations, claiming the hoardings were on their land. However, the court dismissed the plea and upheld CCMC's authority, following which the civic body removed as many as 53 banners.

The case took another turn when advertisers who had contracts with the railways filed an appeal and obtained a stay order, resulting in the reinstallation of banners on the same stretch. The CCMC, in response, continues to fight the matter in court.